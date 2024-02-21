Indians Trapped in War Zone: Lured with job, now fighting for Russia against Ukraine, says report
At least three Indians allege they were conned into working as "army security helpers" in Russia, only to be forced to fight alongside Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. One victim described being given basic weapons training and thrown into combat near Donetsk, facing bullets and fearing for his life, according to a report by The Hindu.