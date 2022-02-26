2 min read.Updated: 26 Feb 2022, 07:24 PM ISTLivemint
Hundreds of Indians are stuck in different parts of Ukraine as the country faces Russian aggression on its land
The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Union Minister Piyush Goyal today said he was looking forward to receiving the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai airport. “The government is working in mission mode to ensure the safety of our citizens," he added. A video shared by the Union minister shows the aeroplane full of young people evacuated from the war-hit country.
Hundreds of Indians are stuck in different parts of Ukraine as the country faces Russian aggression on its land. Many even took a long walk while some travelled in vehicles to Ukraine's borders as the country shut its airspace for civilian flights amid the Russian invasion.
Meanwhile, the government has said Indian students stranded in crisis-stricken Ukraine have been advised to carry the national flag on their vehicles for their safety. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Ministers and heads of the countries surrounding Ukraine. So if Indian travelling on buses, cars or two-wheelers, reach the border of Ukraine to get into another country, the Indian government has made sure that they are allowed entry without any problem. For the people who are reaching the border of Ukraine into Romania, the Indian government had taken measures to bring students from there for free of cost," the minister told ANI.
Don't move without prior coordination: Govt to Indians
India has advised that no Indian citizen should move to the Ukraine border without prior coordination with the Indian Embassies and government officials at border posts of Ukraine and neighbouring countries.
The government has said many checkpoints along the Ukraine border are “sensitive" and that the government is working with different countries to ensure the safe evacuation of its citizens.
