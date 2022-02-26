Watch: Piyush Goyal to receive Indians evacuated from war-hit Ukraine

Meanwhile, the government has said Indian students stranded in crisis-stricken Ukraine have been advised to carry the national flag on their vehicles for their safety. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Ministers and heads of the countries surrounding Ukraine. So if Indian travelling on buses, cars or two-wheelers, reach the border of Ukraine to get into another country, the Indian government has made sure that they are allowed entry without any problem. For the people who are reaching the border of Ukraine into Romania, the Indian government had taken measures to bring students from there for free of cost," the minister told ANI.

