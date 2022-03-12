This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ukrainian defence intelligence agency says to create a false narrative about its military's involvement in Chernobyl plant crash, Russians will try to create fake evidence
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters the 16th day, the Ukrainian defence intelligence agency has alleged that Russia, frustrated over mounting losses and its inability to make major headway, is planning a false flag "terrorist attack" at the captured Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
The intention behind the move, as per the agency is, to create a technological catastrophe. "Putin is preparing a terrorist attack on the CEC (Chernobyl). According to the available information -- Vladimir Putin ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack at the Chernobyl nuclear station. The creation of a technological catastrophe is planned by the controlled Russian forces of the CAEC, the responsibility for which the occupiers will try to translate to Ukraine," Ukraine’s defence intelligence agency said in a Facebook post.
It said at the moment, the CAEC (Chernobyl) is completely disconnected from the monitoring systems of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). "The station has been disrupted. The resource of existing diesel generators is calculated for 48 hours of security systems to support," the post read.
On the first day of the invasion, Russia had seized control of the disused nuclear power plant on February 24. The Chernobyl power plant had reported a deadly meltdown back in April 1986. Over 50,000 people were evacuated from the city. Following Russia's seizure of the nuclear power plant, a spike in radiation level was observed in the area. This week, the electricity was cut off to the plant, raising more concerns over the radiation levels.
Meanwhile, the agency said in the past few days, "Putin's troops have attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the Kharkiv Physical and Technical Institute (there is an experimental nuclear reactor)".
The agency said to inform about the Ukrainian military's involvement in the crash on the CEC, Russians will try to create fake "evidence". "In particular, in the area of Antonov airport in Gostomel, Russian car refrigerators were noticed, collecting the bodies of dead Ukrainian defenders. There is a probability that they will be issued for killed diversions in the CHAES zone," the statement said.
The agency also said that without getting the desired result from the ground military operation and direct negotiations, Putin is ready to commit to the nuclear blackmail of the world community. "Putin's actions will have catastrophic consequences for the whole world. Looks like this is exactly what the Russian dictator is counting on, demanding unacceptable actions," it said.
