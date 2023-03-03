Russia warns against western arms supply to Ukraine as Joe Biden meets Germany's Scholz2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 04:13 PM IST
- The meeting between Biden and Scholz comes as both countries are voicing their concerns about China getting involved and supporting Russia with military support against Ukraine
As US President Joe Biden met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, Russia has warned against more Western arms for Ukraine. The meeting between Biden and Scholz comes as both countries are vocally voicing their concerns about China getting involved and supporting Russia with military support against Ukraine.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×