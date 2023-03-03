As US President Joe Biden met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, Russia has warned against more Western arms for Ukraine. The meeting between Biden and Scholz comes as both countries are vocally voicing their concerns about China getting involved and supporting Russia with military support against Ukraine.

While warning against the arms supply to Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesperson expressed concerns about the well-being of citizens of the US and Germany and said it will prolong the conflict.

"(Arms deliveries) place a significant burden on the economies of these countries and negatively affect the well-being of citizens of these countries, including Germany," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is obvious that this will prolong the conflict and have sad consequences for the Ukrainian people," he added.

The leaders from many countries have expressed concerns about China getting involved in the Ukrainian conflict with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky even warning that it could trigger another world war. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also warned China on several occasions against providing any kind of material support to Ukraine.

During his speech in German Parliament on Thursday, Scholz called on China to “use your influence in Moscow to press for the withdrawal of Russian troops, and do not supply weapons to the aggressor Russia."

US and Germany have worked together to provide Ukraine with military and humanitarian assistance in its fight against Russia. Some friction also erupted between both nations after Germany displayed some hesitance in supplying tanks to Ukraine.

Scholz agreed to send main battle tanks to Ukraine, only after Biden announced the supply of American tanks. The efforts are still in trouble as European countries are facing problems to deliver the tanks they promised.

“We're proud of the collective efforts that we've taken together," John Kirby, a White House national security spokesman, said Thursday.