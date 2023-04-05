Russia warns of 'countermeasures' in response to Finland's NATO membership

Russia warns of 'countermeasures' in response to Finland's NATO membership2 min read . 11:04 AM IST
- On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland announced on Twitter that it has officially become a member of NATO.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday that Russia will have to take countermeasures regarding Finland's accession to NATO,according to a report by Russian News Agency TASS.
"The Kremlin believes that this is yet another escalation and that NATO's expansion is posing a threat to our security and the interests of the Russian Federation. We will take countermeasures to ensure our own security both tactically and strategically," Peskov warned as he said Russia would respond as it thinks fit, TASS reported.
Peskov added, “Believe me, our military will inform us about everything in due time."
"We will closely monitor the developments in Finland and see how the North Atlantic bloc will use the territory of Finland regarding the deployment of weapons, systems, and infrastructure close to our border there, potentially posing a threat to us. Measures will be taken accordingly," Peskov said.
Meanwhile, Peskov noted that Finland was never anti-Russia, and we have had no disputes with Finland.
"Things are quite the opposite with Ukraine, and the situation there is potentially more dangerous. This was why we needed to conduct the special military operation with the aim of attaining all the goals we set out," he concluded.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland announced on Twitter that it has officially become a member of NATO. In a video message, Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto expressed gratitude to Sweden and stated, "We started this process together with our closest ally and neighbour Sweden. Our journey is not complete until Sweden is also a member. We'll do our utmost as a NATO member to get Sweden also in."
The United States, which is actively supporting Ukraine's defense against Russia was quick to welcome Finland's accession to NATO.
"Together -- strengthened by our newest ally Finland -- we will continue to preserve transatlantic security, defend every inch of NATO territory," US President Joe Biden said in a statement.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recently expressed concern about the potential dangers of Finland joining NATO, warning that it could lead to an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.
The Kremlin has also stated that if Finland were to become a member of the military alliance, Russia would be forced to take countermeasures in response.
(With inputs from agencies)
