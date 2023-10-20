‘Russia weighs India’s plan to lift buffalo meat, agri export’
The two countries, Rybas said in an email interview, are also discussing the development of the Northern Sea Route to serve as an alternative transportation route for goods to Asian markets
New Delhi: Russia is considering a formal Indian request to expand the list of Indian suppliers for buffalo meat, seafood and other livestock products amid ongoing talks to open mutual access for agricultural products, Russian trade commissioner Alexander Rybas said.
