Russia is working on easing visa procedures for six countries, including India, Syria and Indonesia, the state TASS news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Ivanov as saying on Sunday.

"In addition to India, we are also working on draft inter-government agreements that imply mutual simplification of visa regime with Angola, Vietnam, Indonesia, Syria and the Philippines," the Deputy Foreign Minister said.

Earlier, Ivanov disclosed that Russia is working on agreements on visa-free travel with 11 countries, including Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, and Trinidad and Tobago

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago, which has killed thousands and displace millions, Moscow has turned to China, India and African nations, trying to seek closer ties there.

While the United States, Japan and the European Union condemned Russia's invasion and imposed sanctions, China and India have not done either.

India kept a neutral stance, declining to blame Russia for the invasion while sharply boosting its purchases of Russian oil.

