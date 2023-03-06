Russia works to ease visa regime for India, other countries1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Russia is preparing agreements on simplified visa regime with six countries, including India, Syria and Indonesia, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told TASS
