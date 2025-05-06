Russian carrier Aeroflot’s Bangkok-Moscow flight makes emergency landing in Delhi

New Delhi: An Aeroflot aircraft from Bangkok to Moscow, carrying over 400 people, made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, according to a source.

The aircraft, operating the flight SU273, was diverted to Delhi due to suspected fumes in the cabin, the source said.

Aeroflot, a Russian carrier, could not be immediately contacted for comments.

The source said the plane made an emergency landing at around 3.50 pm and there were more than 400 people onboard.