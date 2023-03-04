Russian Covid vaccine creator found dead in his Moscow apartment, 1 held: Report

However, this is not the first time a prominent person was killed or died. Earlier, A high-ranking Russian defence official, Marina Yankina, had died after falling from a window of a building in St Petersburg, DailyMail reported on 16 February. Yankina used to head the financial support department of the Russian Ministry of Defence for the Eastern Military District. Her body was found by a passerby at the entrance of a house on Zamshina Street in St Petersburg, added the report. Following her death, the Russian Investigative Committee and the press service of the Western Military District 'Fontanka' had begun a probe regarding her mysterious fall, the report added. Some reports also suggest that she was a key figure in the funding of Russia's military offensive in Ukraine and close to President Vladimir Putin.

