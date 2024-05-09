Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Russia dismisses US allegations on India for foiled murder plot
The Russian Foreign Ministry refutes US allegations of India's involvement in an assassination plot against Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, citing a lack of reliable evidence from Washington.
Russian Foreign Ministry has challenged US claims of Indian involvement in the foiled assassination plot against Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, citing lack of solid evidence from Washington.