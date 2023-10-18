News
Russian exporters stuck with $8 bn in local Vostro accounts
SummarySome of the Russian money is invested in Indian securities, but most of it remains in Vostro accounts due to a lack of investment opportunities in India for Russians and continued volatility in exchange rates
Russian exporters, including state-backed entities, are likely holding about $8 billion currently in Vostro accounts set up to facilitate trade in Indian rupees, two people familiar with the developments said.
