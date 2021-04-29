New Delhi: Two Russian flights with oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines, including Coronavir and other essential pharmaceutical items landed in India to help the country in its fight against the COVID-19 surge.

The information was shared by the Ambassador of Russia to India, Nikolay Kudashev on Twitter. " Two urgent flights, operated by Russian EMERCOM arrived here today. These are oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines, including Coronavir & other essential pharmaceutical items," he tweeted.

Two urgent flights operated by the Russian EMERCOM arrived here today, which brought a cargo with a total weight of 20 tons. These are oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines, including Coronavir, and other essential pharmaceutical items. pic.twitter.com/woF6tUpnMe — Nikolay Kudashev 🇷🇺 (@NKudashev) April 29, 2021

"This is the only way we can defeat #COVID19 – by uniting our endeavors and supporting each other in difficult times. Collective efforts and mutual respect should be the most important recipe to respond to any challenge!" Kudashev said in another tweet.

He further said that Russia is closely watching the situation in India.

He added that deliveries of COVID- 19 vaccine Sputnik V to India will start from May 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone. During the phone call, Putin announced the decision to send emergency humanitarian aid to India.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Putin for Russia's help and support in India's fight against Covid-19.

India is reeling under the impact of the second wave of coronavirus. The country on Wednesday reported over 3.60 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,293 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The worsening COVID-19 situation in India has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many parts of the country are reporting an acute shortage of essential medical supplies.

Several countries around the world have come forward to help India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising coronavirus cases.





