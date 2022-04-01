Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet EAM Jaishankar today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Russian Foreign Minister arrived in India on Thursday and this is the first trip of Lavrov to India since Moscow launched a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a two-day official visit to India, is expected to meet and hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, according to news agency ANI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a two-day official visit to India, is expected to meet and hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, according to news agency ANI report.
The Russian Foreign Minister arrived in India on Thursday and this is the first trip of Lavrov to India since Moscow launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24.
The Russian Foreign Minister arrived in India on Thursday and this is the first trip of Lavrov to India since Moscow launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24.
Lavrov's visit comes following China's foreign minister Wang Yi visit to India last week and ahead of the 2 2 dialogues set to be held between India and the US on April 11.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Lavrov's visit comes following China's foreign minister Wang Yi visit to India last week and ahead of the 2 2 dialogues set to be held between India and the US on April 11.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is on a two-day official visit to India, the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that every country has its own relationship with Moscow and Washington is not seeking any change in that, as per ANI report.
Meanwhile, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is on a two-day official visit to India, the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that every country has its own relationship with Moscow and Washington is not seeking any change in that, as per ANI report.
"Different countries are going to have their own relationship with the Russian Federation. It's a fact of history. It's a fact of geography. That is not something that we are seeking to change," Price said during a press briefing.
"Different countries are going to have their own relationship with the Russian Federation. It's a fact of history. It's a fact of geography. That is not something that we are seeking to change," Price said during a press briefing.
He continued by saying, "What we are seeking to do, whether it is in the context of India or other partners and allies around the world, is to do all we can to see to it that the international community is speaking in unison, speaking loudly against this unjustified, unprovoked premeditated aggression, calling for an end to the violence using the leverage that countries including India, have to those ends."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He continued by saying, "What we are seeking to do, whether it is in the context of India or other partners and allies around the world, is to do all we can to see to it that the international community is speaking in unison, speaking loudly against this unjustified, unprovoked premeditated aggression, calling for an end to the violence using the leverage that countries including India, have to those ends."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Wednesday, in China, Lavrov held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and both sides pledged to strengthen bilateral ties. Lavrov informed the Chinese side of the Russia-Ukraine talks, saying Russia is committed to easing the tensions, continuing peace talks with Ukraine, and maintaining communication with the international community.
On Wednesday, in China, Lavrov held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and both sides pledged to strengthen bilateral ties. Lavrov informed the Chinese side of the Russia-Ukraine talks, saying Russia is committed to easing the tensions, continuing peace talks with Ukraine, and maintaining communication with the international community.
Russian Foreign Minister participated in two multinational meetings on Afghanistan along with representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.