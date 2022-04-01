Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet EAM Jaishankar today

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet EAM Jaishankar today

Lavrov's visit comes soon after China's foreign minister Wang Yi visit to India last week and ahead of the 2 2 dialogues set to be held between India and the US on April 11.
2 min read . 07:17 AM IST Livemint

  • The Russian Foreign Minister arrived in India on Thursday and this is the first trip of Lavrov to India since Moscow launched a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a two-day official visit to India, is expected to meet and hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, according to news agency ANI report.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a two-day official visit to India, is expected to meet and hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, according to news agency ANI report.

The Russian Foreign Minister arrived in India on Thursday and this is the first trip of Lavrov to India since Moscow launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24.

The Russian Foreign Minister arrived in India on Thursday and this is the first trip of Lavrov to India since Moscow launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24.

Lavrov's visit comes following China's foreign minister Wang Yi visit to India last week and ahead of the 2 2 dialogues set to be held between India and the US on April 11.

Lavrov's visit comes following China's foreign minister Wang Yi visit to India last week and ahead of the 2 2 dialogues set to be held between India and the US on April 11.

Meanwhile, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is on a two-day official visit to India, the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that every country has its own relationship with Moscow and Washington is not seeking any change in that, as per ANI report.

Meanwhile, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is on a two-day official visit to India, the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that every country has its own relationship with Moscow and Washington is not seeking any change in that, as per ANI report.

"Different countries are going to have their own relationship with the Russian Federation. It's a fact of history. It's a fact of geography. That is not something that we are seeking to change," Price said during a press briefing.

"Different countries are going to have their own relationship with the Russian Federation. It's a fact of history. It's a fact of geography. That is not something that we are seeking to change," Price said during a press briefing.

He continued by saying, "What we are seeking to do, whether it is in the context of India or other partners and allies around the world, is to do all we can to see to it that the international community is speaking in unison, speaking loudly against this unjustified, unprovoked premeditated aggression, calling for an end to the violence using the leverage that countries including India, have to those ends."

He continued by saying, "What we are seeking to do, whether it is in the context of India or other partners and allies around the world, is to do all we can to see to it that the international community is speaking in unison, speaking loudly against this unjustified, unprovoked premeditated aggression, calling for an end to the violence using the leverage that countries including India, have to those ends."

On Wednesday, in China, Lavrov held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and both sides pledged to strengthen bilateral ties. Lavrov informed the Chinese side of the Russia-Ukraine talks, saying Russia is committed to easing the tensions, continuing peace talks with Ukraine, and maintaining communication with the international community.

On Wednesday, in China, Lavrov held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and both sides pledged to strengthen bilateral ties. Lavrov informed the Chinese side of the Russia-Ukraine talks, saying Russia is committed to easing the tensions, continuing peace talks with Ukraine, and maintaining communication with the international community.

Russian Foreign Minister participated in two multinational meetings on Afghanistan along with representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Russian Foreign Minister participated in two multinational meetings on Afghanistan along with representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Lavrov also held meetings with representatives from China and Pakistan and attended a separate meeting of the "Extended Troika" with special Afghan envoys from China and the US. 

Lavrov also held meetings with representatives from China and Pakistan and attended a separate meeting of the "Extended Troika" with special Afghan envoys from China and the US. 

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!