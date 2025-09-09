Russian man gets stabbed in New Delhi railway station, left with no money: ‘Police threw me away because…’

A 26-year-old Russian man has shared his painful story on Reddit. He has been stuck in India since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

He originally came from Taganrog in the Rostov region, just 20 km from Ukraine. He fled to India in early 2022 on a student visa to study yoga and Vedic culture. He hoped to escape the war.

The man managed to extend his visa once but could not renew it a second time because of money problems. He overstayed unwillingly.

He spent all his savings to relocate to India and feared being sent back home. Later, things became worse when he was robbed. He lost his passport, documents, military certificate and phone.

“My embassy is KIND OF helping me, but only by giving me a temporary flight document. They neither provide place to stay, nor flight tickets even though they understand that I have no support from neither my family members, nor from old friends or anything,” he wrote.

To leave India, he needs an exit permit from the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO). However, it requires residence proof, which he cannot provide since no hostel or landlord accepts him without a passport.

The Reddit user claims that he has been forced to live in railway stations, sometimes for months.

“...a cleaner guy stabbed me there in the arm during the fight (he picked it), police of that New Delhi railway station, pf1, just decided to throw me away because I wanted to file an FIR,” the man wrote.

The man sometimes stays at Delhi’s airport now with little money and survives on small help from friends or strangers. He says he is not trying to cheat or break laws, only wants documents cleared to return home.

Reddit reacts Many Reddit users tried to help him.

“Please tag external affairs minister on X, attach your picture, living conditions, scanned copy of documents. Link your X post here, we will upvote for visibility. When minister notices your case, he will help you,” wrote one of them.

Another user wrote, “Do you have scanned copies of your passport and visa? Those should act as temporary documentation and help in some situations.”

“Just surrender to Indian immigration or or foreigner ministry office, they'll send you back. It's not that complicated, you may have to spend some time in detention though,” came from another.

Later, the man informed that he had received some donations.

“First thing I spent a part of it was melatonin and some food,” he wrote.