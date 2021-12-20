Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and exchanged the views on issues of international stability and security, including the situation in the "Asia-Pacific region", according to news agency ANI.

Russia often refers to the Indo-Pacific region as Asia-Pacific.

The Russian President thanked PM Modi for the hospitality extended to the Russian delegation during the high-level visit to New Delhi on December 6th.

Putin paid a working visit to New Delhi on December 6 for the 21st India – Russia Annual summit with PM Modi.

Both the leaders discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements reached at the talks and expressed mutual intent for the further multifaceted development of relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India, the report said.

They continued the exchange of views on issues of international stability and security, including the situation in the Asia-Pacific region. President Putin and PM Modi congratulated each other on the upcoming New Year holidays. It was agreed to intensify bilateral contacts in various spheres.

