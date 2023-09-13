Russian President Putin praises PM Modi, ‘We should learn from our partner India’1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 07:23 AM IST
Putin praises Modi's ‘Make in India’ program, emphasizes importance of using domestically made products, and supports India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promotion of the "Make in India" programme. He highlighted the importance of using domestically made product and commended India's policies under PM Modi's leadership as a positive example.
The Russian president also said India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) will no way affect Russia infact it will benefit the country
His remarks came after India, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.
Speaking at the forum, Putin said, "I believe that this will only benefit us. I believe that this will only help us develop logistics. Firstly, this project has been discussed for a long time, for several years."
(With agency inputs)