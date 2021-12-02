Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on 6 December and attend the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit, said Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson in the ministry of external affairs (MEA), on Thursday.

“There will be a series of meetings. We foresee a very intensive engagement during the day and culminating with the summit," said Bagchi.

"The day will begin with Defence Minster and Russian counterpart co-chairing intergovernmental commission. External Affairs Minister will have a bilateral meeting with their Russian counterpart. It'll be followed by an inaugural meeting of the newly instituted 2 2 dialogue mechanism at the level of Foreign & Defence Ministers," he added.

This will be the first in-person meeting of the Russian President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brasilia in November 2019.

Bagchi said that the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit will be held in the afternoon, and India looks forward to welcoming President Putin to New Delhi for this Summit. "A joint statement is proposed to be issued at the end of the Summit," he added.

During the summit, the leaders will review the state and prospects of bilateral relations between the two nations and will discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The last India-Russia annual summit took place in 2019 during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Vladivostok city in Russia. The annual summit could not take place in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

