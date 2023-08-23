Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses BRICS Summit virtually, lays out plans for next year2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 07:04 PM IST
Vladimir Putin mentioned that next year Russia will assume the BRICS chair and will take several steps to strengthen multilateralism for global development and security
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday virtually participated in the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. During his address, Vladimir Putin mentioned that next year Russia will assume the BRICS chair and will take several steps to strengthen multilateralism for global development and security.