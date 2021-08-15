President of Russia,Vladimir Putin on Sunday extended his warm greetings to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, stating that further enhancement of Russian-Indian ties was in the interests of both nations.

Putin in his congratulatory message on Sunday said,"Kindly accept cordial congratulations on #Independence Day. The success achieved by #India in economic, social, other spheres is widely acknowledged. India rightfully enjoys high prestige in the global arena, plays important role in solving topical issues of the international agenda."

"We appreciate Russia-India relations of privileged strategic partnership. I'm convinced, further enhancement of the whole range of constructive ties entirely meets interests of our peoples and goes within course of strengthening stability and security on regional and global level," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi today.

Greetings have poured from all across the world wishing India on its 75th Independence Day.

Greeting Indians on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, US President Joe Biden has said that the foundational commitment to respecting the will of the people through democracy continues to inspire the world and is the basis of the special bond between India and the United States.

“On this day, August 15, 1947, India achieved its long journey toward independence, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth and non-violence," Biden said in his message to India on the occasion of country’s 75th Independence Day.

“Today, that foundational commitment to respecting the will of the people through democracy continues to inspire the world and is the basis of the special bond between our two nations. Over the decades, the ties between our people, including a vibrant community of more than four million Indian-Americans, have sustained and strengthened our partnership," Biden added.

