Russia's Putin holds phone call with PM Modi, conveys his inability to attend G20 Summit in Delhi2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 07:10 PM IST
The G20 world leaders' summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The summit is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders in India. India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022, from Indonesia
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi . The two leaders reviewed progress on number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the recently concluded BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.