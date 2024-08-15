Russian President Vladimir Putin extends greetings to President Murmu, PM Modi on I-Day, ‘we attach great importance’

President Putin congratulated Modi and Murmu on Independence Day, expressing confidence in the continued development of Russian-Indian cooperation after their recent Moscow summit.

Published15 Aug 2024, 10:06 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin extends greetings to President Murmu, PM Modi on I-Day, ’we attach great importance’(via REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday as India marked 78 years of Independence. The missive comes mere weeks after a Modi-Putin meeting in Moscow for the annual India-Russia summit.

"We attach great importance to the relations of a particularly privileged strategic partnership with India. I am confident that the consistent implementation of the agreements reached following our recent talks in Moscow will contribute to the further development of multifaceted Russian-Indian cooperation. This undoubtedly meets the interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with strengthening international stability and security." Putin said in the statement addressed the two leaders.

Prime Minister Modi was on an official visit to Moscow in July this year during which he co-chaired the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with Putin and interacted with Indian community in Moscow.

