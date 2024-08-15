Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday as India marked 78 years of Independence . The missive comes mere weeks after a Modi-Putin meeting in Moscow for the annual India-Russia summit.

"We attach great importance to the relations of a particularly privileged strategic partnership with India. I am confident that the consistent implementation of the agreements reached following our recent talks in Moscow will contribute to the further development of multifaceted Russian-Indian cooperation. This undoubtedly meets the interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with strengthening international stability and security." Putin said in the statement addressed the two leaders.