Russian President Vladimir Putin to ‘definitely’ attend BRICS summit in India, confirms Kremlin: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin will "definitely" take part in the BRICS summit in India later this year, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

While there has been no confirmation regarding the dates for the summit, TASS previously cited a source in the Indian government and noted that the BRICS summit is scheduled for September 12–13.

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India to host 18th BRICS Summit As per reports, the theme for India's BRICS chairship is “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” reflecting a people-centric, humanity-first approach as articulated by Prime Minister Modi at the 2025 Rio Summit.

Previously, India hosted the 13th BRICS Summit on 9 September 2021 under the theme “BRICS @ 15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus.”

Putin to visit India for the second time in a year The Russian President's upcoming visit to India for the BRICS summit will be his second within a year, Hindustan Times reported. He previously visited New Delhi in December 2025 to attend the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit at the invitation of PM Modi.

During his visit, Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed their support for further boosting the special and privileged strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi.

India hosts the first BRICS Health Working Group Meeting today.

Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Health chaired the first Health Working Group (HWG) meeting under the BRICS framework for 2026, news agency PTI reported.

According to a statement from the health ministry, the meeting, which was held virtually, brought together senior health officials, technical experts, and delegates from BRICS member countries—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia, to deliberate on priority areas of cooperation in public health.

As the BRICS Chair for 2026, India is guided by the overarching theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” reflecting a people-centric, humanity-first approach articulated by the Prime Minister at the 2025 Rio Summit. The theme underscores India's commitment to strengthening collaborative frameworks that are responsive, inclusive, and future-ready, the statement said.

Additionally, New Delhi emphasised the need to boost cooperation in joint research and development, equitable access to vaccines and medicines, along with capacity-building initiatives among BRICS member countries.

Chairing the first Health Working Group (HWG) meeting of the BRICS framework for 2026 in New Delhi, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava noted that recent HWG engagements have helped advance cooperation on critical health issues. These include tackling communicable and non-communicable diseases, reinforcing health systems, and expanding access to affordable medicines.

India to host foreign minister-level meetings of BRICS in May According to The Hindu, New Delhi will host a Foreign Ministers-level meeting of BRICS member countries in May. The meeting will mark the first occasion when officials from Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will come "face to face" since the Middle East conflict began in late February, after the US and Israel waged a war against Tehran.