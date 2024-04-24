'Russian style of democracy': Priyanka Chaturvedi on BJP's 'unopposed' victory in Surat Lok Sabha seat
Lok Sabha polls 2024: ‘One thing we have been saying repeatedly this is the work to finish off democracy,’ Priyanka Chaturvedi said on ‘unopposed’ victory of the BJP in Surat seat
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday criticized the BJP for winning a seat unopposed in Surat, comparing it to Russian democracy. She highlighted the lack of challengers to Putin and alleged that PM Modi is adopting a similar model, undermining democracy.