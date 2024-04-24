Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday criticized the BJP for winning a seat unopposed in Surat, comparing it to Russian democracy. She highlighted the lack of challengers to Putin and alleged that PM Modi is adopting a similar model, undermining democracy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"One thing we have been saying repeatedly this is the work to finish off democracy; it is called the Russian style of democracy," said Chaturvedi.

Citing the recent elections in Russia where opposition voices were stifled, Chaturvedi pointed out the absence of any significant challengers to President Vladimir Putin, alleging that dissenters face imprisonment or worse.

"A few days ago there were elections in Russia, and there was no one standing against him because whoever opposes him, lands up in jail, gets the punishment of 'Kaala Pani' and dies and he becomes President after receiving 85 percent votes. PM Modi is trying to adopt the same model," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

According to Chaturvedi, the main candidate of the Congress party was rejected in Surat and the substitute candidate was also rejected and all independent candidates withdrew the forms. She argued that such actions undermine the fundamental principles of democracy.

Election Commission cancelled the nomination papers of the Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani over alleged "fake signatures of people who signed as witnesses."

Following this, BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected 'unopposed' from the Surat Lok Sabha constituency after all other candidates in the fray including independents and candidates from smaller parties also withdrew their nomination papers on the last day.

The Lok Sabha election in Gujarat will be held on May 7 for 26 seats. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!