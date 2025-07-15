Russian woman defends her lifestyle in Gokarna cave: ‘My children were happy … they swam, played with clay’

Karnataka: Russian woman Nina Kutina, who was rescued by Gokarna police from a cave where she had been living with her two daughters, has defended her lifestyle there, dismissing any neglect or danger suggestions. She said they loved living natural and were not dying as it was not a dangerous place.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) oversaw their case prior to sending them back to a rescue centre in Tumakuru.

"You give already a lot of lying information. We have big experience to stay in natural, in jungle, and we were not dying, and I did not bring my children, my daughters to die in jungle. They did not feel bad, they were very happy, they swam in waterfall, they lived, had very good place for sleeping, a lot of lessons with art making, we made from clay, we painted, we ate good, I was cooking with gas, very good and tasty food," she stated.

“They have everything best, they were happy, and dressed, and sleeping good, and art lessons, and lessons about how to write and read, and they were not dying from hunger, never, everything not true. I have a lot of websites like social net, my profile has a lot of video about our life experience, and a lot of years, different country, like near 20 countries I live, different forest, because we love natural,” she added.

Kutina mentioned they were taken to the hospital despite in a stable health and it was the first time for her daughters there. She stated they love residing in natural and it was not situated in a big forest, which was not risky for them.

‘First time daughters in hospitals’ despite ‘not one pain’ She specified, “Today they brought us to hospital for doctors, it was the first time my daughters were in hospital, they are full of health, not one pain they have, and not one time in their life they were sick. Because we love living natural, it's just one reason, and this cave was not in like in big big forest, far far from all, and we could probably buy food or anything, it's very close to village, and it's very big and beautiful cave, and not small, and it's like it has window to look to ocean.”

“It's not a dangerous place, every tourist three minutes can come at place, and snakes for all time we live, yes we saw a few snakes, but same time in grove, Gokarna grove, people put a photo about snakes come to home, to kitchen, to toilet, to everywhere, it's same same,” she described the situation.

She further acknowledged that their documents had expired but rejected information of them overstaying since 2017. “It is lying, because they found my old passport, and they decide what it's like, they did not check if it's real true. We don't have our visa, valid visa, our visa finished, but it was short time ago. After 2017, we already were in four countries, leave and then come back to India,” Kutina claimed.

"After I had my son, big son, he died, died, and because it happened, and it brought what my new visa, I stayed little more, but not so much, how they tell,” she detailed about her continuous living in India following her son's demise.

Kutina said she was born in Russia; however didn't reside there for 15 years, stating, "After that I was travelling a lot of countries, Costa Rica, Malaysia, Bali, Thailand, Nepal, Ukraine."