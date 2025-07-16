Russian woman gave birth in Goa cave, offered pooja, calls snakes ‘friends’, says father of kids is Israeli businessman

Nina Kutina, the 40-year-old Russian woman, who was rescued by police along with her two daughters from a cave in Gokarna during a routine inspection on 9 July, revealed that she performed pooja and practised meditation during her stay there and avoided visiting hotels for fear of being detected.

Advertisement

Kutina, also known as Mohi, told officials that her daughters, Preya (6) and Ama (4), were happy, spending time playing with clay and living in nature. When the police cautioned Kutina about snakes in the forest, she said they were their “friends,” according to The Indian Express. "The snakes are our friends and they don’t harm us unless we trouble them,” she said. The police also found Russian-language books in the cave.

Initially reluctant to discuss the identity of the children's father, Kutina later disclosed that she gave birth to one of her children in a cave in Goa. She revealed that the father of her children is an Israeli businessman. According to the Indian Express, he is currently in India on a business visa, and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has tracked him down.

Advertisement

Kutina left the cave, situated in the Ramatirtha hills of Kumta taluk, Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka, after police warned her of landslides in the area, according to Sub Inspector Sridhar S R. She had been living there for about two months, police said.

"We have big experience to stay in natural, in jungle, and we were not dying, and I did not bring my children, my daughters to die in jungle. They did not feel bad, they were very happy, they swam in waterfall, they lived, had very good place for sleeping, a lot of lessons with art making, we made from clay, we painted, we ate good, I was cooking with gas, very good and tasty food," she said.

Advertisement

She further described, "They have everything best, they were happy, and dressed, and sleeping good, and art lessons, and lessons about how to write and read, and they were not dying from hunger, never, everything not true. This cave was not in like in big big forest, far far from all, and we could probably buy food or anything, it's very close to village, and it's very big and beautiful cave, and not small, and it's like it has window to look to ocean.

Kutina's travel history Kutina was born in Russia but had not resided there for 15 years. She said, "After that, I was travelling a lot of countries, Costa Rica, Malaysia, Bali, Thailand, Nepal, Ukraine."

Kutina arrived in India in 2016 on a business visa and developed a deep interest in the tourism and hospitality industries in Goa and Gokarna, according to the Indian Express.

Advertisement

Also Read | Russian woman found living in remote Karnataka cave with two kids, rescued

Her visa lapsed on April 17, 2017, and she was granted an exit permit in 2018. After that, she travelled to Nepal. However, she soon returned to India and began living in the coastal forests of Karnataka.