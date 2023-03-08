Russian woman, Ukrainian man play Holi in Bengal

Russian woman, Ukrainian man play Holi in Bengal1 min read . 10:38 AM IST
‘Although there may be unrest in Ukraine, there is much peace here,’ said the Ukrainian man.
For more than a year, Russia and Ukraine have been in a bloody war. Now, two citizens from the said countries, who are “war enemies", were seen together playing Holi. The picture was taken at Mayapur, West Bengal.
Their original names remain a mystery. Now they are known as Radha Dasi and Bonomali Keshab Das. They took these names after being initiated into the Vaishnava religion. Radha is actually a resident of Russia. On the other hand, Keshab's country is Ukraine.
The two countries have been in a bloody war for a year. The day of the Holi festival in Mayapur also marks the 537th anniversary of the appearance of Chaitanya Dev. On that day, Radha and Keshab joined in the game of colours. They chanted their names while playing Holi. There is no concern about war between the two countries in the words of Radha or Keshab.
"There is no unrest here. I have come in search of peace to the abode of Mahaprabhu (Chaitanya Dev)," Anandabazar Patrika quoted Radha who spoke in Bengali. In the words of Keshab, "We live in peace in Mayapur. Although there may be unrest in Ukraine, there is much peace here."
Initially, the majority of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) devotees were from the United States, with Europeans later joining in significant numbers. Subsequently, there was a surge of Russians and individuals from Eastern Europe who became attracted to ISKCON.
Presently, ISKCON is recognized as a legitimate religion in numerous countries worldwide, and it enjoys a favourable reputation.
Western officials estimated that Russia had suffered around 30,000 casualties - both killed and wounded - in its attempt to capture the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. The official said that Ukraine's defence of Bakhmut was resulting in Russia having to engage in a costly battle for a city that is not considered operationally or strategically important, according to the US-based Institute for the Study of War.
Since the large-scale armed attack by the Russian Federation began on February 24, 2022, the United Nations Human Rights has recorded 21,793 civilian casualties in the country, including 8,173 killed and 13,620 injured, as of March 5, 2023.
