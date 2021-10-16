Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hovers near all-time high

Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hovers near all-time high

Premium
The number of people hospitalised over the last two weeks in the capital has doubled in comparison with the previous fortnight
1 min read . 05:55 PM IST Reuters

The government coronavirus task force also said it hadrecorded 29,409 new cases in the last 24 hours, an increase from 28,647 cases on Sunday.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russia reported 957 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, close to the all-time high of 968 reported two days earlier.

Russia reported 957 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, close to the all-time high of 968 reported two days earlier.

The government coronavirus task force also said it hadrecorded 29,409 new cases in the last 24 hours, an increase from 28,647 cases on Sunday.

The government coronavirus task force also said it hadrecorded 29,409 new cases in the last 24 hours, an increase from 28,647 cases on Sunday.

Moscow, which reported 5,002 cases on Monday, said it was launching free "express" antibody-based tests for COVID-19 at a number of locations including shopping malls in an attempt to avert a new wave of restrictions.

Moscow, which reported 5,002 cases on Monday, said it was launching free "express" antibody-based tests for COVID-19 at a number of locations including shopping malls in an attempt to avert a new wave of restrictions.

The number of people hospitalised over the last two weeks in the capital has doubled in comparison with the previous fortnight, the Interfax news agency quoted the city's COVID-19 task force as saying.

The number of people hospitalised over the last two weeks in the capital has doubled in comparison with the previous fortnight, the Interfax news agency quoted the city's COVID-19 task force as saying.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Taliban pledge to step up security as Shi'ite victims b ...

Premium

Fresh ED summons for Jacqueline Fernandez in ₹200-cr m ...

Premium

‘Strengthened ties,’ says Indian Army as military exerc ...

Premium

PM Modi to visit Kedarnath on November 5

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Taliban pledge to step up security as Shi'ite victims b ...

Premium

Fresh ED summons for Jacqueline Fernandez in ₹200-cr m ...

Premium

‘Strengthened ties,’ says Indian Army as military exerc ...

Premium

PM Modi to visit Kedarnath on November 5

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!