Russia's oil deliveries to India are down 30% from Ukraine invasion peak7 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 01:58 PM IST
Russia's crude flows are coming down, but higher oil prices are cushioning the impact on the Kremlin's war chest
There are tentative signs that Russia's diversion of crude oil to Asia from long-time European customers is faltering. Shipments to China and India are down by almost 30% from their post-invasion peak. While it’s too early to say with confidence that self-sanctioning and pressure from the US on India, China and other buyers will have a sustained impact, there are early signs that the Asian nations may not be able to fully replace Russia’s European buyers.