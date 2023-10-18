Russia back as top oil supplier in August

In terms of quantity, Russian oil’s share in the Indian crude oil basket stood at 39%, accounting for 7.63 million tonnes out of the 19.54 million tonnes imported by India in August.

NEW DELHI :Russia continued to be the largest oil supplier to India in August with imports worth $4.15 billion, according to data from the commerce ministry.

It was 23.15% higher than imports in July and on a year-on-year basis, the Russian imports more than doubled from $1.93 billion in August 2022.

India's total oil import bill during the month rose 28.27% to $11.49 billion from $8.96 billion in July. Higher imports from Iraq and Saudi Arabia supported the overall rise in supplies.

Imports from Iraq and Saudi Arabia were valued at $2.33 billion and $2.07 billion, higher by 32% and 47% respectively compared to July. However, compared to August 2022, supplies from the two countries were around 40% lower.

The increase in imports comes amid a rise in discounts offered by Russia, analysts said.

In terms of quantity, Russian oil's share in the Indian crude oil basket stood at 39%, accounting for 7.63 million tonnes out of the 19.54 million tonnes imported by India in August.

Russia has emerged the largest supplier of oil to India in the past 20 months with offers of discounted oil amid sanctions from the West in reprisal for its invasion of Ukraine.

In FY22, Russian oil accounted for only 2% of India’s total oil imports; in FY23, it made up around one-fourth of the 235.52 million tonnes of crude oil imported by India. It now stands at 39%.

Imports increased despite output cuts announced by Russia in a bid to lift prices. Oil prices which have declined from the multi-year highs reached last year, increased again in August and September amid extended supply cuts by the OPEC+ and its key members Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The Indian crude oil basket which averaged $80.37 per barrel in July surged to $93.54 in September. On 17 October, the basket price was $91.03 a barrel. At the time of writing, the December contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was trading at $91.43 per barrel, higher by 1.70% from its previous close.

A recent report by Moody’s Investors Services said that a rise in feedstock cost and stagnant retail fuel prices could weaken the profitability of oil marketing companies.

The OMCs' marketing margins, the difference between their net realized prices and international prices, have already weakened significantly from the high levels seen in the quarter ended 30 June 2023, the report said.

Marketing margins on diesel have turned negative since August while petrol margins have narrowed considerably over the same period as international prices increased.

The oil market has turned volatile in the past one week post the attack by Hamas in Israel and the subsequent attacks by Israeli defence forces on the Gaza strip.

The Israel-Hamas conflict and possibilities of further instability in West Asia, a major source of oil for the world, has raised concerns in the oil market.

