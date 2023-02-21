Russia's President Vladimir Putin to deliver major speech on Ukraine war today
- The key points of the upcoming speech have not been disclosed. However, Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin will make one of the main emphases on the ‘current situation’ - on issues related to the special military operation, to economy and social problems
Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his address to the Federal Assembly today. The ceremony will take place at the Gostiny Dvor venue in Moscow at noon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
