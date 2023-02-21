Last time, the Russian leader delivered his address to the parliament in April, 2021. First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Sergey Kiriyenko noted that this is the president’s right, which he may implement "whenever he considers it necessary." Putin himself explained the absence of this event in 2022 by the fact that the situation was unfolding rapidly and it was difficult "to register the results and plans for the nearest future at any given moment." Instead, the president repeatedly voiced the most important points in his video addresses to the nation and other speeches.

The key points of the upcoming speech have not been disclosed. However, Peskov said that Vladimir Putin will make one of the main emphases on the "current situation" - on issues related to the special military operation, to economy and social problems, as reported by the Russian news agency TASS.

"Our entire life spins around the special op issue. And the special military operation influences our life in one way or another, influences the life on the continent. Therefore, of course, it would be reasonable to expect that the president will pay a lot of attention to the operation," the spokesman said. He added that "everyone is waiting for the address, hoping to hear the assessment of the affairs, the assessment of the special military operation, the assessment of the international situation and the president’s vision of how we manage it and how we will develop in the future."

Deputies of all five State Duma factions also believe that the special operation will become the main one in Putin’s address. They also expect to hear points on the main directions of development of the country’s economy, on ensuring its defense capabilities and security, and, per tradition, on the measures of social support to the Russian citizens. They also expect that the address will touch upon the integration of the new region to Russia’s legislative field, and upon the issue of ensuring Russia’s national interests within the international context.

In April 2021, the speech took 1 hour and 19 minutes. In 2018, the speech was the longest and took 1 hour 55 minutes. In 2004 and 2005, Putin delivered his shortest speeches of 48 minutes each.