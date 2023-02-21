Russia's President Vladimir Putin to deliver major speech on Ukraine war today

"Our entire life spins around the special op issue. And the special military operation influences our life in one way or another, influences the life on the continent. Therefore, of course, it would be reasonable to expect that the president will pay a lot of attention to the operation," the spokesman said. He added that "everyone is waiting for the address, hoping to hear the assessment of the affairs, the assessment of the special military operation, the assessment of the international situation and the president’s vision of how we manage it and how we will develop in the future."