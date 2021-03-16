India's Gland Pharma Ltd said on Tuesday it has entered into an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to produce and supply up to 25.2 crore doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

The production is expected to commence from Q3FY21 for estimated delivery starting from Q4FY21. It did not specify which countries it would supply the doses to.

Under the terms of the agreement, Gland Pharma will first undertake technology transfer of the drug substance to its manufacturing facilities. After successful technology transfer, Gland Pharma will then undertake manufacturing of drug substance and drug product filling into vials under aseptic conditions. "Gland Pharma’s expertise in manufacturing of sterile injectable at significant scale will support in establishing a stable supply of COVID-19 vaccine," the pharma firm said in a regulatory filing.

Gland Pharma shares on BSE were up 3% in afternoon trade.

Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and is touted as "world’s first registered vaccine against COVID-19" based on the human adenoviral vector platform.

Indian drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has been working with RDIF to hold small domestic clinical studies of Sputnik V. The company sought emergency use approval last month, but was asked for further immunogenicity data by India's drug regulator.

India's Hetero has also entered into a deal to manufacture over 100 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Gland Pharma also said it would explore more deals for Sputnik V.

Russia registered Sputnik V last August ahead of large-scale clinical trials, sparking concern among some experts at home and abroad over the fast-track process.

Leading medical journal The Lancet last month published results showing the jab to be safe and over 90 percent effective.

The RDIF said Monday that 3.5 million people in Russia have received both doses of Sputnik V.

Gland Pharma's agreement to produce Covid-19 vaccine doses for Indian comes at a time after the country recently entered the next phase of its mega vaccination drive, which started on 16 January, 2021. In this phase, all the senior citizens aged 60 and above and those who are 45 years of age or above with co-morbidities are eligible to receive a jab at the vaccination centres across the country.

On Monday, more than 30 lakh people were inoculated against COVID-19, the highest in a day so far, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country to 3.2 core, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The vaccination of beneficiaries aged over 60 has crossed 1 crore within 15 days, the ministry said.

A total of 3,29,47,432 vaccine doses have been administered through 5,55,984 sessions, as per the provisional report till Tuesday 7 am.

These include 74,46,983 healthcare workers (HCWs) who were administered the 1st dose, 44,58,616 HCWs who were given the 2nd dose, 74,74,406 FLWs who have received the 1st dose and 14,09,332 FLWs who have taken the 2nd dose.

