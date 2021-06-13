{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: The Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is expected to be available at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi from June 15, sources said.

New Delhi: The Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is expected to be available at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi from June 15, sources said.

The first phase of the Sputnik V rollout by Apollo Hospitals and Dr Reddy's Laboratories had started on a pilot basis on May 17 in Hyderabad and on May 18 in Vishakhapatnam.

Besides Apollo Hospitals, the vaccine is also available in Hyderabad at Continental Hospitals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price per dose of Sputnik V at private hospitals as per the pricing schedule issued by the central government has been capped at ₹1,145.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), earlier on June 10, announced that the efficacy of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign by Bahrain's Ministry of Health was estimated to be at 94.3 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}