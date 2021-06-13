Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sputnik V Covid vaccine likely to be available at Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital from 15 June

Sputnik V Covid vaccine likely to be available at Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital from 15 June

Premium
FILE PHOTO: The price per dose of Sputnik V at private hospitals as per the pricing schedule issued by the central government has been capped at 1,145.
1 min read . 06:33 PM IST Shalini Bhardwaj, ANI

  • Besides Apollo Hospitals, the vaccine is also available in Hyderabad at Continental Hospitals
  • The price per dose of Sputnik V at private hospitals as per the pricing schedule issued by the central government has been capped at 1,145

New Delhi: The Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is expected to be available at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi from June 15, sources said.

New Delhi: The Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is expected to be available at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi from June 15, sources said.

According to the sources, the program for Sputnik V rollout at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital will depend on the consignment received.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to the sources, the program for Sputnik V rollout at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital will depend on the consignment received.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The first phase of the Sputnik V rollout by Apollo Hospitals and Dr Reddy's Laboratories had started on a pilot basis on May 17 in Hyderabad and on May 18 in Vishakhapatnam.

Besides Apollo Hospitals, the vaccine is also available in Hyderabad at Continental Hospitals.

The price per dose of Sputnik V at private hospitals as per the pricing schedule issued by the central government has been capped at 1,145.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), earlier on June 10, announced that the efficacy of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign by Bahrain's Ministry of Health was estimated to be at 94.3 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!