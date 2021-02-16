Russia's Sputnik vaccine may get emergency use authorisation in April

NEW DELHI: Russia’s Sputnik vaccine , developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, to combat covid-19 may get emergency use authorisation in April, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

News reports on Monday had said that the Russian vaccine can get clearance for use as early as next month.

According to one of the people cited above, the vaccine was in "advanced stage" of phase three trials, expected to be completed by next month. Following which, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which had signed an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), a co-developer of the vaccine along with Gamaleya Research Institute, will approach the Drugs Controller General of India for emergency use authorisation.

The other person cited above added that Indian clearance for Sputnik was “likely" to happen in April.

Earlier this month, British medical journal The Lancet had reported 91.6% efficacy rate for Sputnik vaccine, higher than that of the Oxford-AstraZeneca developed vaccine known in India as Covishield.

Meanwhile, vaccine cooperation could come up in discussions that Indian foreign secretary Harsh Shringla is scheduled to have with Russian interlocutors during a two-day visit that starts on Wednesday. Shringla is visiting Moscow for the India-Russia Foreign Office Consultations which he will hold with deputy foreign minister Igor Morgulov.

These are the highest efficacy figures so far for vaccines that could potentially come to India. In India, Dr Reddy’s will supply around 250 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine, while Hetero Biopharma, which also has an agreement with RDIF, will manufacture about 100 million doses per year.

Pune-based Serum Institute is manufacturing the Oxford-Astra Zeneca developed Covishield vaccine that has been cleared for inoculation in the country. An Indian developed vaccine, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, has also been cleared for use in the country and and is being used for inoculation.

India is seen as the largest vaccine maker in the world and its efforts to step up production and make available vaccines has been acknowledged by many world leaders including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

On Monday, health minister Harsh Vardhan had said India has at least 18-19 vaccines in the pipeline and will be available for use in the coming months.

