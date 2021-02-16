Russia's Sputnik vaccine may get emergency use authorisation in April

According to one of the people cited above, the vaccine was in "advanced stage" of phase three trials, expected to be completed by next month. Following which, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which had signed an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), a co-developer of the vaccine along with Gamaleya Research Institute, will approach the Drugs Controller General of India for emergency use authorisation.

