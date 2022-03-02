Russia-Ukraine conflict: The External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday informed that six flights carrying 1,377 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine have departed from India in the past 24 hours.

#OperationGanga developments.



Six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours. Includes the first flights from Poland.



Carried back 1377 more Indian nationals from Ukraine. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 2, 2022

In addition to this, three more Indian Air Force aircraft are scheduled to visit Poland, Hungary, and Romania on Wednesday. Meanwhile, one C-17 Globemaster took off at 4 Am today under Operation Ganga. The aircraft carried water bottles, food items, blankets, and other stuff for the Indian students.

Another, IAF aircraft will be carrying tents, blankets, and other humanitarian aid to take off from Hindon airbase shortly.

#WATCH Indian Air Force aircraft carrying tents, blankets and other humanitarian aid to take off from Hindon airbase shortly#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/gNNnghETQr — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

#OperationGanga The aircraft carrying humanitarian aid for Indian students left for Romania at 4 am this morning#UkraineRussiaCrisis pic.twitter.com/NQ3T0ute1q — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

The Central government has deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will oversee evacuation efforts in Hungary, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju in Slovakia, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania while Gen (Retd) V K Singh in Poland.

The Union Government has been ramping up its efforts to evacuate Indians from Ukraine.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and senior officials.

Previously on Monday, PM Modi had chaired two meetings to review the ongoing efforts under 'Operation Ganga' for the return of Indians from Ukraine amid military operations by Russia. Another meeting was held on Sunday. The Cabinet Committee on Security had met on February 24 in the wake of Russian military actions in Ukraine.

The union government has launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine. Special flights are being operated by Air India under 'Operation Ganga'.

