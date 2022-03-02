Russia-Ukraine conflict: 1,377 Indian nationals departed for India in 24 hrs

Russia-Ukraine conflict: 1,377 Indian nationals departed for India in 24 hrs2 min read . 10:39 AM IST
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Three more Indian Air Force aircraft are scheduled to visit Poland, Hungary, and Romania on Wednesday
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Three more Indian Air Force aircraft are scheduled to visit Poland, Hungary, and Romania on Wednesday
Russia-Ukraine conflict: The External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday informed that six flights carrying 1,377 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine have departed from India in the past 24 hours.
Russia-Ukraine conflict: The External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday informed that six flights carrying 1,377 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine have departed from India in the past 24 hours.
In addition to this, three more Indian Air Force aircraft are scheduled to visit Poland, Hungary, and Romania on Wednesday. Meanwhile, one C-17 Globemaster took off at 4 Am today under Operation Ganga. The aircraft carried water bottles, food items, blankets, and other stuff for the Indian students.
In addition to this, three more Indian Air Force aircraft are scheduled to visit Poland, Hungary, and Romania on Wednesday. Meanwhile, one C-17 Globemaster took off at 4 Am today under Operation Ganga. The aircraft carried water bottles, food items, blankets, and other stuff for the Indian students.
Another, IAF aircraft will be carrying tents, blankets, and other humanitarian aid to take off from Hindon airbase shortly.
Another, IAF aircraft will be carrying tents, blankets, and other humanitarian aid to take off from Hindon airbase shortly.
The Central government has deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will oversee evacuation efforts in Hungary, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju in Slovakia, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania while Gen (Retd) V K Singh in Poland.
The Central government has deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will oversee evacuation efforts in Hungary, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju in Slovakia, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania while Gen (Retd) V K Singh in Poland.
The Union Government has been ramping up its efforts to evacuate Indians from Ukraine.
The Union Government has been ramping up its efforts to evacuate Indians from Ukraine.
Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and senior officials.
Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and senior officials.
Previously on Monday, PM Modi had chaired two meetings to review the ongoing efforts under 'Operation Ganga' for the return of Indians from Ukraine amid military operations by Russia. Another meeting was held on Sunday. The Cabinet Committee on Security had met on February 24 in the wake of Russian military actions in Ukraine.
Previously on Monday, PM Modi had chaired two meetings to review the ongoing efforts under 'Operation Ganga' for the return of Indians from Ukraine amid military operations by Russia. Another meeting was held on Sunday. The Cabinet Committee on Security had met on February 24 in the wake of Russian military actions in Ukraine.
The union government has launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine. Special flights are being operated by Air India under 'Operation Ganga'.
The union government has launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine. Special flights are being operated by Air India under 'Operation Ganga'.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!