An Air India Boeing is expected to return from the Romanian capital Bucharest with stranded Indians at 8 pm on Saturday, reported news PTI , quoting airport operators.

The flight AI-1944 had departed from Mumbai at 3.38 am and landed in Bucharest at around 10.45 am amid the Russian military offensive.

The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since the morning of 24 February and therefore, the evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest.

Around 20,000 Indians, mainly students, are currently stranded in Ukraine, according to officials.

In view of this, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said earlier in the day that it has blocked a special corridor for the arriving passengers.

The private airport operator said it has fenced in a special area at the facility for the arriving passengers to sit and will also provide them with free Wi-Fi codes, distribute food and water bottles.

"In the light of the current crisis in Ukraine, CSMIA is extending full support to the evacuation of the stranded Indian students, who are arriving in Mumbai today (Saturday) by AI-1944 at 8 pm (Expected Time of arrival)," CSMIA said.

They will also be provided with any guidance or medical assistance if required at the time of arrival, it said.

Passengers would be required to produce either a Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR test report at the time of arrival. In case any passenger is not able to show any of the documents at the time of arrival, they will have to undergo RT-PCR testing at the airport, where the cost would be borne by the airport, it said.

These passengers would be able to leave the airport post-testing negative.

Air India's second evacuation flight departed from Delhi at 11.40 am and is expected to land in Bucharest at around 6.30 pm (Indian Standard Time)

Before the closure of the Ukrainian airspace, Air India had operated one flight to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on 22 February that brought 240 people back to India.

It had planned to operate two more flights on 24 and 26 February but it could not do so as the Russian offensive began on 24 February and the Ukrainian airspace was consequently shut down.

