This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russia on 24 February had declared a military offensive on the East European country, thereby paralyzing the life in Ukraine. Indian national have been stuck in the war-torn country as Russia's attempts to intensify their bombing and shelling.
Russia on 24 February had declared a military offensive on the East European country, thereby paralyzing the life in Ukraine. Indian national have been stuck in the war-torn country as Russia's attempts to intensify their bombing and shelling.
The leaflet of rules was published to guide the stranded Indian in Ukraine. The leaflet also mentioned that potentially dangerous and difficult situations were expected to prevail.
The leaflet of rules was published to guide the stranded Indian in Ukraine. The leaflet also mentioned that potentially dangerous and difficult situations were expected to prevail.
Statement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine -- its demilitarization and neutral status -- will be achieved in any case. He also said that Putin said any attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations would result in Moscow adding more items to its list of demands.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Statement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine -- its demilitarization and neutral status -- will be achieved in any case. He also said that Putin said any attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations would result in Moscow adding more items to its list of demands.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The list published by the Indian government talks about potentially dangerous situations like aerial raids, attacks by aircraft/drones, Missile attacks, Artillery Shelling, Small Arms/Gunfire, Grenade Explosions, Molotov Cocktails (including by local people/militia), Building Collapse, Falling Debris, Internet Jamming, Lack of Electricity/Food/Water, Exposure to freezing temperature, Psychological Trauma/feeling of Panic, Injuries/Lack of medical support, Lack of Transportation, Face-to-face situation with armed fighters/military personnel.
The list published by the Indian government talks about potentially dangerous situations like aerial raids, attacks by aircraft/drones, Missile attacks, Artillery Shelling, Small Arms/Gunfire, Grenade Explosions, Molotov Cocktails (including by local people/militia), Building Collapse, Falling Debris, Internet Jamming, Lack of Electricity/Food/Water, Exposure to freezing temperature, Psychological Trauma/feeling of Panic, Injuries/Lack of medical support, Lack of Transportation, Face-to-face situation with armed fighters/military personnel.
Here are the rules mentioned by the Government of India
Here are the rules mentioned by the Government of India
-Compile and Share Information with your fellow Indians
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Compile and Share Information with your fellow Indians
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Remain mentally strong/Do not panic
-Remain mentally strong/Do not panic
-Organise yourselves in small groups/squads of ten Indian students/within that organise buddy/pair system/nominate a coordinator and a deputy coordinator in each group of ten persons
-Organise yourselves in small groups/squads of ten Indian students/within that organise buddy/pair system/nominate a coordinator and a deputy coordinator in each group of ten persons
-Your presence and whereabouts must always be known to your buddy /small group coordinator
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Your presence and whereabouts must always be known to your buddy /small group coordinator
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Make a WhatsApp group, Compile details, names, address, mobile numbers and contact in India/Share geolocation on WhatsApp with Control Room(s) in Embassy or in New Delhi/Update information every 08 hours/Keep frequent head count (every 08 hours)/Group/Squad coordinators to report their location to Control Rooms/Helpline Numbers
-Make a WhatsApp group, Compile details, names, address, mobile numbers and contact in India/Share geolocation on WhatsApp with Control Room(s) in Embassy or in New Delhi/Update information every 08 hours/Keep frequent head count (every 08 hours)/Group/Squad coordinators to report their location to Control Rooms/Helpline Numbers
-Only Coordinator/Deputy coordinator should communicate with local authorities/Embassy/Control Rooms in India to conserve phone batteries
-Only Coordinator/Deputy coordinator should communicate with local authorities/Embassy/Control Rooms in India to conserve phone batteries
Survival Strategies
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Survival Strategies
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Keep ready a small kit of essential items on persons or at hand round the clock
-Keep ready a small kit of essential items on persons or at hand round the clock
-Emergency Kit should contain Passport, ID Card, essential medication, life-saving drugs, torch, matchbox, lighter, candles, cash, energy bars, power banks, water, first-aid kit, headgear, muffler, gloves, warm jacket, warm socks and a comfortable pair of shoes, as available
-Emergency Kit should contain Passport, ID Card, essential medication, life-saving drugs, torch, matchbox, lighter, candles, cash, energy bars, power banks, water, first-aid kit, headgear, muffler, gloves, warm jacket, warm socks and a comfortable pair of shoes, as available
-Conserve and share food and water: avoid full meals, eat smaller portions to extend the rations. Stay hydrated. If you find yourself in an open area/field, melt snow to make water
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Conserve and share food and water: avoid full meals, eat smaller portions to extend the rations. Stay hydrated. If you find yourself in an open area/field, melt snow to make water
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-If available, keep one large garbage bag per person to use as ground matting/cover against exposure to rain/ cold/storm/during forced march/evacuation
-If available, keep one large garbage bag per person to use as ground matting/cover against exposure to rain/ cold/storm/during forced march/evacuation
-If injured or ill – intimate condition and seek advice from Control Room/Helpline/WhatsApp
-If injured or ill – intimate condition and seek advice from Control Room/Helpline/WhatsApp
-Delete all unnecessary apps in mobile, limit conversations to low volume/audio mode to conserve battery
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Delete all unnecessary apps in mobile, limit conversations to low volume/audio mode to conserve battery
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Stay indoors, preferably in designated safe zones, basements, bunkers.
-Stay indoors, preferably in designated safe zones, basements, bunkers.
-If you find yourself in the streets, then walk on the sides of the roads, close to cover of buildings, crouch low to avoid being targeted, do not cross streets, avoid city centres, downtown areas. Turn around street corners in urban areas with great caution
-If you find yourself in the streets, then walk on the sides of the roads, close to cover of buildings, crouch low to avoid being targeted, do not cross streets, avoid city centres, downtown areas. Turn around street corners in urban areas with great caution
-In each designated group/squad, keep a white flag/white cloth for waving
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-In each designated group/squad, keep a white flag/white cloth for waving
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Learn two or three sentences in Russian (e.g., we are students, we are not combatants, please do not harm us, we are from India)
-Learn two or three sentences in Russian (e.g., we are students, we are not combatants, please do not harm us, we are from India)
Here are the sentences in Russian:
Here are the sentences in Russian:
Я студентизИндии (I am a student from India)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Я студентизИндии (I am a student from India)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Я некомбатант (I am a non-combatant)
Я некомбатант (I am a non-combatant)
Пожалуйстапомогите (Please help me)
Пожалуйстапомогите (Please help me)
-When stationary, do regular deep breathing mild movement of limbs to maintain good blood circulation
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-When stationary, do regular deep breathing mild movement of limbs to maintain good blood circulation
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Pack minimum personal belongings (other than the emergency kit) preferably in small backpack suitable for long trek/walking
-Pack minimum personal belongings (other than the emergency kit) preferably in small backpack suitable for long trek/walking
-Be ready to move under instructions at short notice/do not carry large bags to avoid slowing down, fatigue and crowding
-Be ready to move under instructions at short notice/do not carry large bags to avoid slowing down, fatigue and crowding
-If stopped by military check-post or by police/armed personnel/militia – Cooperate/Obey/Raise your hands with open palms facing forward above your shoulders/Remain polite/Provide necessary information/Contact the Control Room/Helpline when possible without confrontation
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-If stopped by military check-post or by police/armed personnel/militia – Cooperate/Obey/Raise your hands with open palms facing forward above your shoulders/Remain polite/Provide necessary information/Contact the Control Room/Helpline when possible without confrontation
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Movement for evacuation should be done in coordination with authorities as guided by Control Room/Helpline
-Movement for evacuation should be done in coordination with authorities as guided by Control Room/Helpline
The don'ts in this time of crisis
The don'ts in this time of crisis
-Avoid stepping out from your bunker/basement/shelter at all times
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Avoid stepping out from your bunker/basement/shelter at all times
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Do not go to downtown/crowded areas
-Do not go to downtown/crowded areas
-Do not join local protestors or militia
-Do not join local protestors or militia
-Refrain from commenting on social media
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Refrain from commenting on social media
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Don’t pick up weapons or any unexploded ammunition/shells
-Don’t pick up weapons or any unexploded ammunition/shells
-Do not take pictures/selfies with military vehicles/troops/soldiers/check posts/militia
-Do not take pictures/selfies with military vehicles/troops/soldiers/check posts/militia
-Do not try and film live combat situations
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Do not try and film live combat situations
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-In the event of warning sirens, take immediate shelter wherever possible. If you are in the open, lie flat on your stomach and cover your head with your backpack
-In the event of warning sirens, take immediate shelter wherever possible. If you are in the open, lie flat on your stomach and cover your head with your backpack
-Do not light fires in enclosed spaces
-Do not light fires in enclosed spaces
-Do not consume alcohol/refrain from substance abuse
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Do not consume alcohol/refrain from substance abuse
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Do not wear wet socks to avoid chill blains/frostbite. Wherever possible, remove your shoes and dry your socks and other wet belongings
-Do not wear wet socks to avoid chill blains/frostbite. Wherever possible, remove your shoes and dry your socks and other wet belongings
-Avoid unstable/damaged buildings and be mindful of falling/flying debris
-Avoid unstable/damaged buildings and be mindful of falling/flying debris
-Stay away from glass windows to avoid injury from flying glass during explosions or gunfire
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Stay away from glass windows to avoid injury from flying glass during explosions or gunfire
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-At check-posts, do not alarm the armed personnel by suddenly reaching for things/documents in your pockets unless told to do so. Do not engage in sudden or jerky movements when confronted by armed personnel.
-At check-posts, do not alarm the armed personnel by suddenly reaching for things/documents in your pockets unless told to do so. Do not engage in sudden or jerky movements when confronted by armed personnel.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!