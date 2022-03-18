Russia-Ukraine crisis: Both countries agree on 9 humanitarian corridors

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has conducted talks with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrel on the implementation of the 5th round of sanctions against Russia
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As the war in Russia continues to rage on, Ukraine and Russia have agreed on nine humanitarian corridors. These corridors are Ukraine's Mariupol, Sumy, Trostyanets, Lebedyn, Konotop, the settlements of Krasnopillya, and Velyka Pysarivka. War-torn Ukraine also plans to deliver humanitarian aid to Balakleya and Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast, reported The Kyiv Independent.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As the war in Russia continues to rage on, Ukraine and Russia have agreed on nine humanitarian corridors. These corridors are Ukraine's Mariupol, Sumy, Trostyanets, Lebedyn, Konotop, the settlements of Krasnopillya, and Velyka Pysarivka. War-torn Ukraine also plans to deliver humanitarian aid to Balakleya and Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast, reported The Kyiv Independent.
Russia's war against Ukraine does not seem to end, with around 24 days of non-stop bombardment across all crucial establishments of Ukraine. Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba is conducting talks with the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrel on the implementation of the 5th round of sanctions against Vladimir Putin-led nation.
Russia's war against Ukraine does not seem to end, with around 24 days of non-stop bombardment across all crucial establishments of Ukraine. Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba is conducting talks with the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrel on the implementation of the 5th round of sanctions against Vladimir Putin-led nation.
The two leaders have also discussed providing aid to the Ukrainians who are fleeing the war-torn country and are seeking refuge in European nations.
The two leaders have also discussed providing aid to the Ukrainians who are fleeing the war-torn country and are seeking refuge in European nations.
"Spoke to @JosepBorrellF. We discussed the preparation of the 5th EU sanctions package on Russia. Pressure will keep mounting as long as it is needed to stop Russian barbarism. We also discussed protection and help for Ukrainians who fled from Russian bombs to the EU," said Kuleba.
"Spoke to @JosepBorrellF. We discussed the preparation of the 5th EU sanctions package on Russia. Pressure will keep mounting as long as it is needed to stop Russian barbarism. We also discussed protection and help for Ukrainians who fled from Russian bombs to the EU," said Kuleba.
Meanwhile, the war continues to escalate in Ukraine. In a recent update, Kramatorsk area in Donetsk Oblast has been bombarded by Russians, killing at least two and injuring six. A missile hit a residential building and an administrative building, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, told The Kyiv Independent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the war continues to escalate in Ukraine. In a recent update, Kramatorsk area in Donetsk Oblast has been bombarded by Russians, killing at least two and injuring six. A missile hit a residential building and an administrative building, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, told The Kyiv Independent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Russia, on the other hand, has said it downed six Ukrainian drones during an overnight aerial bombardment. Russia is facing stiff sanctions imposed by the West, crippling its economy. The war has also created a refugee crisis in Europe, with over 1.5 million people fleeing the country. A majority of the countries across the world have criticised Russia's actions and called for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine.
Russia, on the other hand, has said it downed six Ukrainian drones during an overnight aerial bombardment. Russia is facing stiff sanctions imposed by the West, crippling its economy. The war has also created a refugee crisis in Europe, with over 1.5 million people fleeing the country. A majority of the countries across the world have criticised Russia's actions and called for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine.