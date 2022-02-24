NEW DELHI : Amid growing tension and Russian attack over east Ukraine, Indian actor Sonu Sood has urged the Indian embassy to explore alternative routes to safely evacuate the Indian citizens trapped in Ukraine. He mentioned the Indian students stuck in Ukraine as well.

“There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are stuck in Ukraine, I am sure the Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine," the actor's tweet read.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan had also earlier in the day sent letters to the MEA asking them to ensure a safe return of Indian citizens from Ukraine, especially students.

Ukraine has closed down their airspace for civilian usage following an attack by the Russian troops where in the latter launched a barrage of missile, artillery and air attacks on Ukraine.

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) on Thursday landed at the Delhi airport at around 7:45 am carrying 182 Indian nationals, mostly students. Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, several airlines are operating special flights, including Air India, to bring back Indian nationals safely.

India has cancelled special flights to Kyiv after Ukraine shut airspace today, though the Indian embassy in the country had issued helpline numbers, the Hindustan Times reported. An Air India plane, had, however, taken off for Ukraine on Thursday morning to bring back Indians from the eastern European nation, which is now facing a Russian offensive.

The Ministry of External Affairs is currently holding high-level meetings, sources said on Thursday as the situation continues to escalate near the Ukrainian border after Russia launched its military operations in the Donbas region.

