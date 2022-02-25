In order to reassure Indian traders amid rising uncertainty over escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Department of Commerce and Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Friday operationalised a Helpdesk to address trade-related concerns.

This comes in the backdrop of a barrage of sanctions announced by the US and the western countries on Russia after it began to invade Ukraine on Thursday.

“In view of the current international situation, the Department of Commerce and DGFT have undertaken to monitor the status and related difficulties being faced by stakeholders on Russia/Ukraine trade-related issues.

Through the Helpdesk, the government aims to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues related to India’s International Trade in this regard with immediate effect.

The government further informed that “a weekly meeting with concerned exporters/importers/other trade stakeholders will also be held by DGFT & FT(CIS) division of Department of Commerce every Monday".

Exporters are worried that their payments may get stuck if the SWIFT facility gets blocked for Russia. Besides, they are concerned about losses arising from the damage or delay in shipments to Russia.

In FY21, India’s exports to Russia stood at $2.6 billion, while imports stood at $5.5 billion. India shipped $469 million worth of pharma products and $301 million worth of electrical machinery to Russia.

