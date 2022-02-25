Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the Karnataka government has appointed a nodal officer to facilitate safe movement of stranded Indians in Ukraine to their respective destinations. Further, the nodal office will coordinate with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Embassy of India in Kyiv to provide support for evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Dr Manoj Rajan, senior IFS officer and Commissioner for Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, is the nodal officer, who will be coordinating with Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Embassy in Kyiv and provide all necessary support for evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine.

The nodal officer will also oversee functioning of 24/7 helpline. Here are the contact details:

Phone number: 080-1070; 080-22340676 in the State Emergency Operation Center.

Email: manoarya@gmail.com; revenuedmkar@gmail.com

Other states have also raised concerns over the safety of their citizens. A control room has been set up in Haryana through the foreign cooperation department. “In view of the current situation in Ukraine, all India citizens stuck in Ukraine are requested to come forward and return safely to India by seeking the government's help," a state government note said.

Additionally, Kerala urged the Centre to make necessary arrangements for the safety of Keralites, especially students, trapped in Ukraine. Two separate letters were shot off to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly VD Satheesan, seeking safe repatriation of Malayalis trapped in Ukraine.

There are about 18,000 Indian students in Ukraine and a large number of them are medical students. As per Vijayan, among the total students trapped in Ukraine, 2,320 are from Kerala and many have stayed back as they don't want a break in their studies.

(With inputs from agencies)

