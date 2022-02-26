Russia-Ukraine crisis: Nearly 200 students from Uttarakhand stranded in Ukraine

Amid escalating tensions in Ukraine, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a total of 188 students from Uttarakhand are stranded in the Eastern European country. “We're in constant touch with MEA and GoI. Our officials are working to safely evacuate our students. Have assured the parents of safe evacuation of their children," Dhami said. On Friday, the Chief Minister spoke to the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who assured him of the safe evacuation of the citizens stranded in Ukraine.

Additional Secretary, Home, Ridhim Aggarwal said that as per data recorded till Friday evening, 26 people from Haridwar, 22 from Nainital, 20 from Udham Singh Nagar, 13 from Pauri, 10 from Tehri, seven from Uttarkashi, five from Rudraprayag, four from Champawat, two each from Pithoragarh and Chamoli and one from Almora are also stuck in Ukraine.

Dhami also held a meeting with senior officials to discuss the situation and asked them to stay in constant touch with the parents and guardians of the Uttarakhand natives stranded in Ukraine. He also appealed to the parents not to panic saying all efforts are being made at the highest level to secure the safe evacuation of citizens from the crisis-ridden country.

Meanwhile, an estimated 16,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine as Russia’s invasion of the east European country entered its second day on Friday. Of the students, many studying medicine in Kharkiv and Kyiv, about 2,500 are from Gujarat and 2,320 from Kerala.

As tensions escalated in Ukraine and worried families back home counted the hours till their children returned, several state governments requested the Centre to make immediate arrangements for their safe evacuation.

The Tamil Nadu government estimates around 5,000 students and emigrants from the state are stranded in Ukraine. It announced that it would bear all expenses related to the return of the students.

Around 1,200 students from Maharashtra and 100 residents, including 70 students, of Chhattisgarh are stuck. Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was in touch with the Centre to ensure the safe return of around 2,500 stranded students to the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

