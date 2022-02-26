Russia-Ukraine crisis: Nearly 200 students from Uttarakhand stranded in Ukraine

Amid escalating tensions in Ukraine, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a total of 188 students from Uttarakhand are stranded in the Eastern European country. “We're in constant touch with MEA and GoI. Our officials are working to safely evacuate our students. Have assured the parents of safe evacuation of their children," Dhami said. On Friday, the Chief Minister spoke to the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who assured him of the safe evacuation of the citizens stranded in Ukraine.

