Russia-Ukraine crisis: Not aware of any Indian being held hostage, says MEA

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Not aware of any Indian being held hostage, says MEA2 min read . 08:09 PM IST
- MEA clarifies that Indians stranded in Ukraine are facing difficulty due to security reasons, particularly in Kharkiv, but no hostage situation
The ministry of external affairs has said the government is not aware of any Indian being held hostage in war-torn Ukraine. “They are facing difficulty due to security reasons, particularly in Kharkiv, but no hostage situation," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has said.
He said as part of India's Operation Ganga, 16 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours, including IAF's C-17 aircraft. Also, over 20,000 Indians have left the Ukraine border since the government issued its advisories, he said. “There are more people, but it's reassuring to see that these many people have left Ukraine," he said.
As per the MEA spokesperson, the government is putting the highest attention on Eastern Ukraine, particularly Kharkiv and Pisochin. “We have managed to get some buses there. 5 buses already operational, more buses later in the evening; 900-1000 Indians stranded in Pisochin and 700+ in Sumy. We are concerned about Sumy," he said.
He also added that the government had requested Ukrainian authorities for special trains but hadn't heard anything yet. “Meanwhile, we are arranging buses," he said.
10,800 Indians brought back by special flights
As per the civil aviation ministry, under ‘Operation Ganga’, 17 special flights have come back to the country today from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, including 14 civilian flights and 3 C-17 IAF flights.
One more Civilian flight is expected to arrive later in the day. “While Civilian flights carried 3142 persons, C-17 flights evacuated 630 passengers. So far, over 9364 Indians have been evacuated by 43 special civilian flights," the ministry said.
7 flights of C-17 have so far evacuated 1428 passengers and taken 9.7 tonnes of relief material, it said, adding that today’s civilian flights included 4 from Bucharest, 2 from Kosice, 4 from Budapest, 3 from Rzeszow and 2 from Suceava, while IAF flew 2 flights from Bucharest and 1 from Budapest.
Tomorrow's evacuation plan:
Tomorrow, 11 special civilian flights are expected to bring back more than 2,200 Indians, with 10 landing in New Delhi and one in Mumbai. 5 flights will originate from Budapest, 2 from Rzeszow and 4 from Suceava. Four C-17 aircraft are airborne for Romania, Poland and Slovakia, which are expected to reach late at night and early morning tomorrow.
With inputs from ANI
