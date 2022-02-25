With the Ukrainian airspace is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian citizens, he said. The Union Minister has provided helpline numbers to reach out for any assistance. State BJP president and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar said a toll- free number has been set up in the state BJP headquarters in Hyderabad to help the Telangana citizens stranded in Ukraine. If details of those stranded in Ukraine are given, efforts would be made to bring them back by getting in touch with External Affairs Ministry officials, a BJP release said. Kumar, who met family members of some students studying in Ukraine, in Karimnagar district on Thursday, spoke to a few students over phone and assured that the Centre is taking steps to bring them back to India, a BJP release said.